The woman fell onto the railroad track. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

SDA

A 63-year-old woman fell onto the railroad line between the platform and the train in Sursee on Tuesday afternoon and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The woman had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service, as the Lucerne police reported on Wednesday. They provided details of the incident in a press release.

Due to the accident, the Lucerne-Basel and Lucerne-Zurich railroad lines were interrupted on Tuesday afternoon. Rail traffic in Sursee was restricted for around two hours. Initially, it was only reported that one person had been injured. What exactly happened only became public the following day.

It is still unclear how the accident occurred, according to reports. The exact circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated.

SDA