  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Sursee LU Woman falls onto tracks and suffers life-threatening injuries

SDA

24.7.2024 - 11:22

The woman fell onto the railroad track. (symbolic image)
The woman fell onto the railroad track. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

A woman fell onto the railroad line between the platform and the train in Sursee on Tuesday afternoon. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

24.7.2024 - 11:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman fell onto the railroad line in Sursee on Tuesday afternoon.
  • She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Show more

A 63-year-old woman fell onto the railroad line between the platform and the train in Sursee on Tuesday afternoon and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The woman had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service, as the Lucerne police reported on Wednesday. They provided details of the incident in a press release.

Due to the accident, the Lucerne-Basel and Lucerne-Zurich railroad lines were interrupted on Tuesday afternoon. Rail traffic in Sursee was restricted for around two hours. Initially, it was only reported that one person had been injured. What exactly happened only became public the following day.

It is still unclear how the accident occurred, according to reports. The exact circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated.

SDA

More from the department

Climate activists speak out.

Climate activists speak out"We will be active at airports across Europe"

Maneuver in Castasegna GR goes wrong. Woman (21) skids while overtaking - mass crash

Maneuver in Castasegna GR goes wrongWoman (21) skids while overtaking - mass crash

Parliament. Non-religious people strongly underrepresented in the Federal Assembly

ParliamentNon-religious people strongly underrepresented in the Federal Assembly