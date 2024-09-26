The costs for laboratory analyses, Spitex and physiotherapy in particular have risen recently. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will announce the health insurance premiums for 2025 this Thursday. After an increase of 8.7 percent this year, experts are expecting premiums to rise again next year.

SDA

The health insurance association Santésuisse expects premiums to rise by at least five percent in 2025. The comparison service Comparis expects an increase of six percent and the comparison portal Bonus.ch even predicts an increase of almost seven percent. One of the reasons for this is probably that tariff increases for service providers are on the cards.

Santésuisse is basing its forecast on costs in the first seven months of this year. According to this, healthcare costs per insured person have risen by 4.8 percent.

According to the experts, health insurance companies with low reserves are threatened with increases of over twelve percent. In the most extreme cases, premiums could even rise by over 50 percent, they warn.

Laboratory, Spitex, physio

The costs for laboratory analyses, Spitex and physiotherapy in particular have risen recently, they say. In addition, the costs for medication and the quantities prescribed have risen significantly. The volume of services, the number of healthcare treatments and administrative costs have also risen.

On June 9, Swiss voters rejected the SP's premium relief initiative with 55.3 percent of votes against. This initiative proposed limiting health insurance premiums.

Since the introduction of compulsory health insurance in 1996, premiums have risen by an average of 3.5 percent per year.

SDA