Total loss Young driver crashes his car in Gretzenbach SO

The car involved in the accident in the forest between Kölliken AG and Gretzenbach SO.
Keystone

A young driver lost control of his car on Tuesday evening. The car was totaled.

30.10.2024, 09:25

A young driver sustained minor injuries in an accident in Gretzenbach SO on Tuesday evening. His car had to be towed away with total damage, as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was driving on Schönenwerderstrasse from Kölliken AG towards Gretzenbach at around 9.20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on a right-hand bend. The car skidded across the oncoming lane and came to a standstill on a forest embankment, lying on its side, according to the police.

The man was able to leave his car on his own with minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the emergency services for a check-up.

