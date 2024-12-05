53,173 people were affected by aircraft noise in Zurich in 2023 - 6,173 more than the guideline value of 47,000 people, which should not be exceeded. Among other things, this is due to the significantly more frequent night flights caused by delays during the day.
The number of flights after 11 pm has exceeded the pre-pandemic level, according to the airport report published on Thursday. The canton's expectations regarding noise limitation have therefore not been met. However, the airport partners have introduced measures to improve punctuality.
However, further adjustments are needed for a long-term improvement, it says. For example, a tightening of the day and night surcharges. This could create an incentive to plan flights in such a way that delays and the associated noise pollution after 11 p.m. are reduced.
In Zurich, a night flight ban applies from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, the period from 11 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. is exclusively for delayed take-offs and landings.