Matias Glarner is riding through the city of Zurich on his illuminated bike. A police officer stops him and tells him that this is not allowed. For this time, however, the policeman turns a blind eye.

Nicole Agostini

A police officer from the city of Zurich pointed out to him that this was not legal.

The lights on his bike would distract traffic.

Matias Glarner from Zurich has come up with something special for Christmas. He decorates his bike with a string of lights and rides it through Zurich. He wants to record a few videos for his Instagram account matscycle.

But his video shoot is interrupted by a police officer. The chain of lights on the bike is not allowed.

