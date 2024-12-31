Matias Glarner is riding through the city of Zurich on his illuminated bike. A police officer stops him and tells him that this is not allowed. For this time, however, the policeman turns a blind eye.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Matias Glarner from Zurich was lucky this time and escaped a fine despite decorating his bike with a string of lights.
- A police officer from the city of Zurich pointed out to him that this was not legal.
- The lights on his bike would distract traffic.
- Nevertheless, the policeman let him ride on.
Matias Glarner from Zurich has come up with something special for Christmas. He decorates his bike with a string of lights and rides it through Zurich. He wants to record a few videos for his Instagram account matscycle.
But his video shoot is interrupted by a police officer. The chain of lights on the bike is not allowed.
More videos from the department