  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police officer shows mercy Zurich man escapes fine despite chain of lights on his bike

Nicole Agostini

31.12.2024

Matias Glarner is riding through the city of Zurich on his illuminated bike. A police officer stops him and tells him that this is not allowed. For this time, however, the policeman turns a blind eye.

31.12.2024, 12:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Matias Glarner from Zurich was lucky this time and escaped a fine despite decorating his bike with a string of lights.
  • A police officer from the city of Zurich pointed out to him that this was not legal.
  • The lights on his bike would distract traffic.
  • Nevertheless, the policeman let him ride on.
Show more

Matias Glarner from Zurich has come up with something special for Christmas. He decorates his bike with a string of lights and rides it through Zurich. He wants to record a few videos for his Instagram account matscycle.

But his video shoot is interrupted by a police officer. The chain of lights on the bike is not allowed.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Every second child does it wrong. How to properly secure your child in the car

Every second child does it wrongHow to properly secure your child in the car

Winter tires and corrosion protection. How to get your bike ready for winter

Winter tires and corrosion protectionHow to get your bike ready for winter

153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Man speeds with daughter (7) on board - now he has to go to court

153 km/h in an 80 km/h zoneMan speeds with daughter (7) on board - now he has to go to court