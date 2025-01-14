FDP man Martin Farner resigns from the executive committee of the cantonal council. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Martin Farner has surprisingly resigned from the executive committee of the Zurich Cantonal Council. Officially, the FDP cites health reasons - but an incident in December may have accelerated his resignation.

Martin Farner's resignation from the executive committee of the Zurich Cantonal Council marks the abrupt end of a political career that began with great ambitions. The long-standing Vice-President of Parliament was due to take over as President of the Cantonal Council in May 2025 - a traditional high point for politicians at cantonal level.

However, an incident on December 16, 2024 and health problems put paid to this plan. This was investigated by the NZZ.

On that day, Farner suddenly left the hall of the Bullinger Church during the debate on the budget in the Zurich Cantonal Council. According to a report by "Inside Paradeplatz", he is said to have consumed alcohol before the meeting that day and then drove his car in the wrong direction down a one-way street.

Another member of parliament filed a complaint. The public prosecutor's office in Schwyz has since opened proceedings on suspicion of a violation of the Road Traffic Act. Farner himself has not commented on the allegations and is presumed innocent.

Health problems or internal party tensions?

Officially, the FDP is citing health reasons for Farner's withdrawal. Council members had been speculating for months, as Farner was frequently absent after the summer vacation. He himself had emphasized in the autumn that he saw no reason to relinquish the office of Council President. However, critics suspect that the incident on December 16 was the real reason for his resignation. The FDP rejects this claim.

Farner was a well-known figure in Zurich politics. As the former mayor of Oberstammheim and CEO of a large agricultural company, he was well connected and popular, even across party lines. But he was denied the leap to a higher office.

His candidacies for the cantonal council and the National Council failed. Even the coveted position of President of the Cantonal Council has now eluded him.

On January 3, the FDP announced Farner's resignation from the executive committee of the cantonal council. In his letter, which was read out by Council President Jürg Sulser, Farner justified his decision with health problems. However, he announced his intention to remain active as a cantonal councillor.