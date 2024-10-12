Video shows a massive tornado and strong winds from Hurricane Milton that wreaked havoc and flipped a semi-truck.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday.
- The hurricane caused extensive damage in Florida and parts of Mexico.
- A video shows a tornado crossing the highway in Florida and overturning a truck.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday. The west coast of Florida and parts of Mexico are particularly affected.
The hurricane and strong tornadoes caused extreme damage. A video shows how a massive tornado moved across the highway in Florida and even overturned a semi-trailer truck.
More videos from the department