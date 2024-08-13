Around two weeks ago, a 21-year-old tourist from the Netherlands died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Mallorca under mysterious circumstances.
As the Spanish National Police have now announced, the cause of death was a bird's nest that blocked the gas pipe.
The Dutchman was found dead in a villa in Playa de Palma on July 30. Initial findings suggested that the cause was poor combustion of the boiler installed in the vacation home.
Now the homicide squad has clarified that the nest clogged the pipe and caused the poor combustion, which tragically led to the young man's death.
He thought his roommate was asleep
The house in question was occupied by a group of eleven Dutch tourists. Two of the tourists were sleeping in a room near the boiler. One of them complained of a headache and found his friend lying on the floor.
He initially thought he was asleep, but then realized that he was not breathing. The incident occurred around midday.