Investigators discovered a bird's nest blocking the exhaust pipe. Policía Nacional.

A young Dutch tourist dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in a vacation home on Mallorca. It is now clear: birds nested in an exhaust pipe and blocked it.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In July, a 21-year-old tourist from the Netherlands died in Mallorca under mysterious circumstances.

It now emerges that birds nested in an exhaust pipe and blocked it. The victim suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and died.

A roommate, who complained of a headache, discovered the 21-year-old. Show more

Around two weeks ago, a 21-year-old tourist from the Netherlands died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Mallorca under mysterious circumstances.

As the Spanish National Police have now announced, the cause of death was a bird's nest that blocked the gas pipe.

The Dutchman was found dead in a villa in Playa de Palma on July 30. Initial findings suggested that the cause was poor combustion of the boiler installed in the vacation home.

Now the homicide squad has clarified that the nest clogged the pipe and caused the poor combustion, which tragically led to the young man's death.

The birds brought in all sorts of grasses and leaves. Policía Nacional.

He thought his roommate was asleep

The house in question was occupied by a group of eleven Dutch tourists. Two of the tourists were sleeping in a room near the boiler. One of them complained of a headache and found his friend lying on the floor.

He initially thought he was asleep, but then realized that he was not breathing. The incident occurred around midday.

Investigators eventually discovered that the exhaust pipe was blocked by nesting birds. They had placed many leaves, grasses and straws in the pipe to build their nests.

As a result, the combustion gases from the heater could not escape to the outside, which led to an extremely dangerous build-up of carbon monoxide in the boiler room and adjacent rooms.