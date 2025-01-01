Poppy or Omi, which name do you think this hippo baby should have? The Metro Richmond Zoo in the USA is letting people decide and is launching a poll.

On December 9, 2024, The Metro Richmond Zoo in the USA had a baby.

A pygmy hippopotamus was born.

After birth, the animal weighed around six kilograms; a full-grown pygmy hippopotamus can weigh up to over 250 kilograms. Show more

The Metro Richmond Zoo in the US state of Virginia is looking for a name for its baby hippo. The pygmy hippopotamus was born on December 9, 2024 and does not yet have a name.

But now everyone who wants to can vote on what it should be called in the future. The zoo's Instagram account states that you can vote until December 31, 2024 at 2 pm. Over 35,000 people have already voted. Find out which names are available in the video.

