There is very little footage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Now a previously unreleased 8mm film is being sold at auction. It shows a secret agent bending over the wounded president.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Previously unreleased footage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 is being auctioned by RR Auction

The 8mm footage shows the president's limousine shortly after the fatal shot.

Secret agent Clint Hill can be seen bending over the wounded Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline.

The footage was taken by a truck driver who wanted to capture Kennedy's convoy in Dallas on film

The current bid is 14,700 dollars. Show more

