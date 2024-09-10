There is very little footage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Now a previously unreleased 8mm film is being sold at auction. It shows a secret agent bending over the wounded president.
- Previously unreleased footage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 is being auctioned by RR Auction.
- The 8mm footage shows the president's limousine shortly after the fatal shot.
- Secret agent Clint Hill can be seen bending over the wounded Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline.
- The footage was taken by a truck driver who wanted to capture Kennedy's convoy in Dallas on film
- The current bid is 14,700 dollars.
