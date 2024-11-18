Just want to take a cool photo? That's probably what a zoo visitor in China thought when he posed with a pelican. But the feathered animal had other plans, as a cell phone video shows.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A visitor wanted to take a selfie with a pelican in a wildlife park in China.

The feathered animal first looked at the camera in a well-behaved manner before suddenly making the man's head disappear in its beak.

The attack was harmless, the visitor was not injured and took it in his stride. Show more

More on the topic