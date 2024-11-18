  1. Residential Customers
Pelican snaps Zoo visitors won't soon forget this selfie

Fabienne Berner

18.11.2024

Just want to take a cool photo? That's probably what a zoo visitor in China thought when he posed with a pelican. But the feathered animal had other plans, as a cell phone video shows.

18.11.2024, 18:12

18.11.2024, 18:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A visitor wanted to take a selfie with a pelican in a wildlife park in China.
  • The feathered animal first looked at the camera in a well-behaved manner before suddenly making the man's head disappear in its beak.
  • The attack was harmless, the visitor was not injured and took it in his stride.
