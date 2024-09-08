The Swiss Jubilee Wrestling Festival has two winners: 19-year-old Fabio Hiltbrunner from Bern wins the season highlight together with Fabian Staudenmann.

Linus Hämmerli

Fabian Staudenmann and Fabio Hiltbrunner win the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival in Appenzell. While Staudenmann is the top favorite, the fans in the pretty arena rub their eyes in amazement at Fabio Hiltbrunner.

The 19-year-old from Bern puts wrestling king Joel Wicki on his back in the 6th round. No approach, dry, flat. In return, he scores the maximum score and is declared the winner even before the final round has been decided. "It's just awesome, I can't say it any other way," said Hiltbrunner on "SRF".

After Hiltbrunner's sensational swing against Wicki, one thing is clear: if one of the final round participants also wants to win the final round, they have to win because Hiltbrunner would have more points in the final standings.

In the final round, Staudenmann and Armon Orlik shake hands. After around ten minutes, Staudenmann makes an irresistible leap and defeats Orlik. The Bernese day in Appenzell is perfect. Two Bernese wrestlers claim victory.