  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dramatic turnaround Alcaraz secures victory for Team Europe in the Laver Cup

SDA

22.9.2024 - 22:08

Didn't show any weakness in the final singles match: French Open and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz
Didn't show any weakness in the final singles match: French Open and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz
Keystone

Team Europe takes back the Laver Cup. In Berlin, the Europeans win the tennis competition of the continental teams in dramatic fashion 13:11 against Team World.

22.09.2024, 22:08

22.09.2024, 22:18

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz turned the tide in the last two singles matches. The match was only decided in the last game, which Alcaraz won against Taylor Fritz 6:2, 7:5.

Europe won the seventh edition of the competition, which was initiated by Roger Federer among others, for the fifth time - but for the first time since 2021. Next year, the Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco.

SDA

More from the department

"A torture"Küng and Bissegger fail to delight the World Championship home crowd

World Cycling Championships in Zurich. Küng misses out on the medals in the time trial - Evenepoel takes gold

World Cycling Championships in ZurichKüng misses out on the medals in the time trial - Evenepoel takes gold

Singapore GP. Lando Norris outclasses the competition by 20 seconds or more

Singapore GPLando Norris outclasses the competition by 20 seconds or more