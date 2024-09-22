Didn't show any weakness in the final singles match: French Open and Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz Keystone

Team Europe takes back the Laver Cup. In Berlin, the Europeans win the tennis competition of the continental teams in dramatic fashion 13:11 against Team World.

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz turned the tide in the last two singles matches. The match was only decided in the last game, which Alcaraz won against Taylor Fritz 6:2, 7:5.

Europe won the seventh edition of the competition, which was initiated by Roger Federer among others, for the fifth time - but for the first time since 2021. Next year, the Laver Cup will be held in San Francisco.

