Swiss national coach Andy Schmid during the World Championship opener against the Czech Republic. Keystone

The Swiss handball team missed a good chance of victory in the 17:17 draw against the Czech Republic in their World Championship opener. Quotes from the game in Herning.

"I can't remember the last time I was involved in a game that ended 17:17," said national coach Andy Schmid. However, he recalls that defending champions Denmark only managed 23 goals against the Czech Republic (23:14) in their first European Championship match a year ago. "The Czechs have a really good defense and more experience than we do," he made clear. Schmid took great pleasure in the passion of his players, which is why he also felt a certain pride.

However, he admitted that he was frustrated by the fact that they only scored 17 goals. Despite the good cover, they scored almost no goals on the counter-attack, said Schmid. They needed two or three per half. Perhaps they played too defensively. "At the moment, however, I prefer to have a certain security in the game and thus avoid mistakes."

It should not be forgotten that the majority of the Swiss squad are taking part in a World Cup for the first time. "I understand everyone who felt a certain amount of uncertainty," says Schmid. "It's okay that a few players were nervous. Every minute helps in that respect." Overall, the result was fine.

Among the few veterans in the Swiss team were goalkeeper and captain Nikola Portner and set-up man Lenny Rubin, who both delivered. The former was named best player of the game thanks to 14 saves, while Rubin scored eight of Switzerland's 17 goals. Portner said: "The feelings are mixed. It's difficult to be satisfied, but at the same time I'm not too disappointed. We now have to look at a few details and then we'll move on."

It was normal for Rubin to take on a lot of responsibility. "That's my role. I try to lead the way and take the load off the boys. A tournament like this is very different to a test international at the Yellow Cup. You could feel that today, you have to say."

However, the draw is certainly something to build on. On Friday evening, they will face Olympic silver medallists Germany, who beat Poland 35:28 in the opening game.