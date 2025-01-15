  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati coach after the World Championship opener Andy Schmid: "It's okay that a few players were nervous"

SDA

15.1.2025 - 22:22

Swiss national coach Andy Schmid during the World Championship opener against the Czech Republic.
Swiss national coach Andy Schmid during the World Championship opener against the Czech Republic.
Keystone

The Swiss handball team missed a good chance of victory in the 17:17 draw against the Czech Republic in their World Championship opener. Quotes from the game in Herning.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2025, 22:22

15.01.2025, 23:28

"I can't remember the last time I was involved in a game that ended 17:17," said national coach Andy Schmid. However, he recalls that defending champions Denmark only managed 23 goals against the Czech Republic (23:14) in their first European Championship match a year ago. "The Czechs have a really good defense and more experience than we do," he made clear. Schmid took great pleasure in the passion of his players, which is why he also felt a certain pride.

However, he admitted that he was frustrated by the fact that they only scored 17 goals. Despite the good cover, they scored almost no goals on the counter-attack, said Schmid. They needed two or three per half. Perhaps they played too defensively. "At the moment, however, I prefer to have a certain security in the game and thus avoid mistakes."

Handball World Championship. The Swiss handball team plays 17:17 against the Czech Republic in the World Championship opener

Handball World ChampionshipThe Swiss handball team plays 17:17 against the Czech Republic in the World Championship opener

It should not be forgotten that the majority of the Swiss squad are taking part in a World Cup for the first time. "I understand everyone who felt a certain amount of uncertainty," says Schmid. "It's okay that a few players were nervous. Every minute helps in that respect." Overall, the result was fine.

Among the few veterans in the Swiss team were goalkeeper and captain Nikola Portner and set-up man Lenny Rubin, who both delivered. The former was named best player of the game thanks to 14 saves, while Rubin scored eight of Switzerland's 17 goals. Portner said: "The feelings are mixed. It's difficult to be satisfied, but at the same time I'm not too disappointed. We now have to look at a few details and then we'll move on."

Nati coach Andy Schmid ahead of the World Cup.

Nati coach Andy Schmid ahead of the World Cup"Germany have much better players and probably the better coach"

It was normal for Rubin to take on a lot of responsibility. "That's my role. I try to lead the way and take the load off the boys. A tournament like this is very different to a test international at the Yellow Cup. You could feel that today, you have to say."

However, the draw is certainly something to build on. On Friday evening, they will face Olympic silver medallists Germany, who beat Poland 35:28 in the opening game.

More from the department

Champions Hockey League. ZSC Lions humiliate defending champions Genève-Servette in semi-final first leg

Champions Hockey LeagueZSC Lions humiliate defending champions Genève-Servette in semi-final first leg

National League. Biel ends away curse ++ Ambri wins at SCB ++ Zug on the rise

National LeagueBiel ends away curse ++ Ambri wins at SCB ++ Zug on the rise

Handball World Championship. Germany with working victory against Poland

Handball World ChampionshipGermany with working victory against Poland