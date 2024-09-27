  1. Residential Customers
ATP Beijing Another first round defeat for Wawrinka

SDA

27.9.2024 - 06:31

Stan Wawrinka suffered another first round defeat
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka continues to play on the ground. The 39-year-old from Vaud is also eliminated in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

27.09.2024, 06:31

27.09.2024, 07:43

Wawrinka, who was directly promoted to the main draw thanks to a wild card, lost 3:6, 4:6 to the Russian Roman Safiullin, against whom he had never played before.

Wawrinka, who has now slipped to 234th in the rankings, suffered his eighth first-round defeat at his twelfth tournament on the tour this year. He has not yet made it past the second round. Safiullin, the world number 69, entered the tournament as the lucky loser in place of German Jan-Lennard Struff.

With his latest defeat, Wawrinka missed the opportunity to challenge world number one Jannik Sinner in the 2nd round.

SDA

