Key player Antti Suomela stays with Lausanne HC until 2027

SDA

12.11.2024 - 20:13

Lausanne can rely on Antti Suomela again this season
Keystone

Lausanne HC has extended the contract with Finnish forward Antti Suomela until 2027. Suomela has proven to be a key player and contributes significantly to the team's success.

12.11.2024, 20:13

12.11.2024, 20:39

Lausanne HC has announced that the contract with Finnish hockey player Antti Suomela has been extended until 2027. This decision underlines the importance of the 30-year-old forward for the team.

Suomela, who joined Lausanne HC from Sweden last season, has quickly established himself as a valuable player. With 17 goals and 35 assists in 70 games, he was instrumental in reaching the playoff final. His performance in the current season is also impressive: after 18 games, he has already scored six goals and provided 13 assists.

The contract extension shows the club's confidence in Suomela's abilities and his role as a central part of the team. Lausanne HC thus relies on continuity and hopes to continue its success with Suomela.

SDA

