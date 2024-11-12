Lausanne can rely on Antti Suomela again this season Keystone

Lausanne HC has extended the contract with Finnish forward Antti Suomela until 2027. Suomela has proven to be a key player and contributes significantly to the team's success.

Lausanne HC has announced that the contract with Finnish hockey player Antti Suomela has been extended until 2027. This decision underlines the importance of the 30-year-old forward for the team.

Suomela, who joined Lausanne HC from Sweden last season, has quickly established himself as a valuable player. With 17 goals and 35 assists in 70 games, he was instrumental in reaching the playoff final. His performance in the current season is also impressive: after 18 games, he has already scored six goals and provided 13 assists.

The contract extension shows the club's confidence in Suomela's abilities and his role as a central part of the team. Lausanne HC thus relies on continuity and hopes to continue its success with Suomela.

