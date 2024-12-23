Max Purcell is provisionally banned after a violation of the anti-doping rules Keystone

There is a new doping case in tennis. Max Purcell admits to an anti-doping rule violation. The Australian professional voluntarily enters a provisional ban.

The 26-year-old Purcell, who won the doubles final of the US Open this year with compatriot Jordan Thompson, has admitted to a violation relating to the use of a prohibited method, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) wrote in a statement. The Australian applied for a provisional ban, which came into force on December 12, 2024.

During this time, Purcell is not allowed to participate in or attend official tennis tournaments. The time he serves during the provisional ban will be taken into account for the possible final sanction.

The issue of doping has been omnipresent in tennis recently. In the women's competition, world number two Iga Swiatek was banned for a month after testing positive for a banned heart medication. In the men's competition, world number one Jannik Sinner was initially not suspended after two doping offenses, as he could not be accused of any intentional misconduct. Following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the case is still before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).