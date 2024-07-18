  1. Residential Customers
ATP Gstaad Berrettini shows no weakness, Humbert out

SDA

18.7.2024 - 17:19

Matteo Berrettini advances to the quarter-finals in Gstaad without any problems.
Picture: Keystone

Frenchman Ugo Humbert, the No. 2 seed at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, is eliminated in his first match. The Italian Matteo Berrettini shows no weakness.

18.7.2024 - 17:19

The 26-year-old Humbert (ATP 15) lost to the Brazilian qualifier Gustavo Heide (ATP 178) in three sets 7:6 (7:2), 2:6, 3:6.

A crowd favorite, however, is in the quarter-finals. Italian Matteo Berrettini (ATP 82), winner of the 2018 tournament in Gstaad and a finalist in 2022, beat Colombian Daniel Galan in two sets (6:4, 6:2).

While the top half of the table is still prominently occupied with the top-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Italians Fabio Fognini and Berrettini and the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, two qualifiers, Heide and the Frenchman Quentin Halys, will duel in the second quarter-final in the lower half.

SDA

