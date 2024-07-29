Packing his bags at Ferrari at the end of the season and joining Williams: Spaniard Carlos Sainz. Picture: Keystone

The die is cast: Carlos Sainz will continue his Formula 1 career with Team Williams. The British racing team has secured the services of the Spaniard for the next two years.

Sainz, who will have to vacate his cockpit at Ferrari for record world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, was also rumored to be a possible future Sauber driver.

With nine constructors' world championship titles, Williams is still the second most successful team in Formula 1 history after Ferrari. In recent years, however, the racing team has gone through a difficult dry spell.

In the current season, Williams, with the long-term commitment of Alexander Albon and the disappointing American Logan Sargeant, is in 9th place in the constructors' championship. Only the Sauber team, still without points at the summer break, is ranked lower.

