  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sauber candidate gone Carlos Sainz moves to Williams

SDA

29.7.2024 - 17:55

Packing his bags at Ferrari at the end of the season and joining Williams: Spaniard Carlos Sainz.
Packing his bags at Ferrari at the end of the season and joining Williams: Spaniard Carlos Sainz.
Picture: Keystone

The die is cast: Carlos Sainz will continue his Formula 1 career with Team Williams. The British racing team has secured the services of the Spaniard for the next two years.

29.7.2024 - 17:55

Sainz, who will have to vacate his cockpit at Ferrari for record world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, was also rumored to be a possible future Sauber driver.

With nine constructors' world championship titles, Williams is still the second most successful team in Formula 1 history after Ferrari. In recent years, however, the racing team has gone through a difficult dry spell.

In the current season, Williams, with the long-term commitment of Alexander Albon and the disappointing American Logan Sargeant, is in 9th place in the constructors' championship. Only the Sauber team, still without points at the summer break, is ranked lower.

SDA

More from the department

Artistic gymnastics. 7th place for Swiss gymnasts - gold to Japan

Artistic gymnastics7th place for Swiss gymnasts - gold to Japan

Participation open. British swimming star Peaty infected with corona

Participation openBritish swimming star Peaty infected with corona

Riding. Swiss eventers narrowly miss out on medals twice

RidingSwiss eventers narrowly miss out on medals twice