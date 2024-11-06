Still has the chance to become the first Chinese woman to win the WTA Finals: Zheng Qinwen Keystone

China's Zheng Qinwen is the third player after Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff to reach the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

World number 7 and Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen had no problems at all in her third group match against Jasmine Paolini. In the decisive match to reach the semi-finals, Zheng beat the French Open and Wimbledon finalist 6:1, 6:1.

Zheng is only the second Chinese woman after Li Na to reach the semi-finals of the year-end tournament for the best eight players. She will most likely face the American Coco Gauff there. Li reached the final in 2013.

The last place in the semi-finals will be decided on Friday between Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova in a long-distance duel - with the Polish player Swiatek having the advantage, as a win against the already eliminated Jessica Pegula will be enough for her.

