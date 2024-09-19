US tennis star Coco Gauff has parted ways with coach Brad Gilbert Keystone

Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert are going their separate ways. As the 20-year-old American announced on social media, the partnership has come to an end after 14 months.

After her elimination in the first round at Wimbledon 2023, Gauff really took off with the help of the US coaching legend, winning the tournaments in Washington and Cincinnati as well as her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Recently, however, the good results failed to materialize. This year, as defending champion in New York, she was defeated in the round of 16 by her compatriot Emma Navarro. She was also eliminated early in the tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she carried the US flag at the opening ceremony together with basketball superstar LeBron James.

The 63-year-old Brad Gilbert is known as a true coaching guru and has previously worked with tennis greats such as Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick.

