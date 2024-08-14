Robert Lewandowski allegedly submitted a positive doping test in 2022. IMAGO/NurPhoto

A hacker group has captured and published data from the Polish anti-doping agency "Polada". This includes incriminating material against football star Robert Lewandowski and tennis ace Iga Swiatek. The authenticity of the data is in doubt.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hacker group has published sensitive data from the Polish anti-doping agency "Polada".

This is said to include incriminating material against football star Robert Lewandowski and tennis ace Iga Swiatek.

The authenticity of the data has not been confirmed.

The Polish anti-doping agency denies the authenticity of the data and absolves its athletes of any accusations. Show more

According to Polish media reports, a hacker group originating from Belarus and Russia has published sensitive data from the Polish anti-doping agency "Polada". The more than 50,000 leaked files are said to include medical documents and anti-doping test results from numerous top Polish athletes.

They apparently also include incriminating material against football star Robert Lewandowski and tennis ace Iga Swiatek.

"Polada" has confirmed the hacker attack and informed affected athletes about the leak. Polish cyclist Wojtek Pszczolarski shared a corresponding email with an explanation and apology from the agency on X.

W @POLADA_official dzień jak co dzień 🤡



Jak nie wysyłanie poufnych maili do nie tych adresatów, to udostępnianie, kradzieże danych osobowych…



Łamanie przepisów RODO to chleb powszedni w królestwie @micha_rynkowski 🤦‍♂️



Jak taka instytucja ma być wiarygodna ? 🙄@UODOgov_pl pic.twitter.com/DOA6n5nBgw — Wojtek Pszczolarski 🐝 (@wojtekpszczola) August 8, 2024

Dubious accusations against Lewandowski and Swiatek

According toFocus, the leaked data also includes a doping result for football star Robert Lewandowski. According to the report, the Polish international tested positive for anabolic steroids on March 12, 2022 after FC Bayern's match against TSG Hoffenheim.

Five-time Grand Slam winner and current world number 1 in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek, is also said to have tested positive. Following her Wimbledon 2021 loss to Ons Jabeur, she is said to have been found to be using the banned doping substance erythropoietin. Numerous other Polish athletes also appear in the data leak.

Poważny wyciek danych Polskiej Agencji Antydopingowej jednym z najgorszych w historii Polskihttps://t.co/ZplFESJ52Q



Wyniki badań antydopingowych, historie medyczne, śledztwa i mnóstwo innych danych dotyczących polskich sportowców - a wszystko do pobrania online. pic.twitter.com/d86zAopqLz — ZaufanaTrzeciaStrona @zaufanatrzeciastrona@infosec (@Zaufana3Strona) August 11, 2024

The authenticity of the data has not yet been confirmed and is highly contested in Poland. In addition, it is apparently not clear from the leaks whether the athletes' A or B samples are involved. It is also unclear how tests from the Bundesliga or samples from Wimbledon ended up in the Polish anti-doping agency's records. Doping tests in the Bundesliga are carried out exclusively by the German National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The Polish anti-doping agency "Polada" has already exonerated its athletes with a statement on X. There, the agency writes: "None of the athletes named achieved a positive result and none of the data provided corresponds to an anti-doping test."

Blickalso quotes the agency as follows: "The results of the investigation indicate that the attack originated from a group supported by hostile states."

More from the department