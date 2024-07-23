Charlotte Dujardin will not take part in the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Imago

Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has canceled her participation in the Summer Games in Paris because she is under investigation by the International Equestrian Federation FEI.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin will not be taking part in the Olympic Games in Paris.

As the 39-year-old Brit announced in a statement, a video has emerged "showing me making a misjudgement during a coaching session", Dujardin announced on Tuesday.

Due to the understandable initiation of the FEI investigation, she has decided to withdraw from all competitions until the investigation has been completed. Show more

The 39-year-old British rider cited misconduct from 2020 during a training session as the reason, which can be seen on a video that has emerged. "A video has emerged from four years ago showing me making a misjudgment during a coaching session," Dujardin said in a statement on Tuesday, without elaborating on what happened, adding: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my students, but there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment."

Due to the understandable initiation of the FEI investigation, she has decided to withdraw from all competitions, including the Olympic Games, until the investigation is completed. Dujardin added that she "sincerely" regretted her actions and was "devastated" that she had let the team, fans and sponsors down.

Dujardin is the most successful British woman at the Olympics with six medals, including the individual titles in 2012 and 2016, along with cyclist Laura Kenny.

SDA