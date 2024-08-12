The Olympic Games in Paris end with fireworks. Keystone

The Summer Games in Paris were associated with different emotions for the athletes from Switzerland, but also for international exponents. An overview.

National

"Of course, 6th place is not what I wanted. But it's not a disgrace either." - Thurgau professional cyclist Stefan Bissegger after the time trial.

"I was a bit nervous at the start, but then I was able to enjoy the competition. If you can use the many spectators to your advantage, then it works." - 19-year-old Matteo Giubellini, after making a decisive contribution to the Swiss gymnasts reaching the team final of the best eight nations, as they did three years ago in Tokyo. In the end, he finished in 7th place.

"I've been training young shooters for forty years. And now my daughter, of all people, has achieved the coup. Simply incredible." - Audrey Gogniat's father Roland after his daughter won bronze with the air rifle.

"It hurts to have let them all down." - Judo gold medal contender Nils Stump, who was accompanied by many friends and family members in Paris, after his elimination in the first fight.

"I hope that the last time won't be like this everywhere." - The former mountain bike champion Nino Schurter (38) is getting acquainted with the other side of the medal as a mature athlete.

"I don't really look at the diplomas now." - Eventing rider Felix Vogg, after he and his team failed to take advantage of a brilliant starting position to win a medal and had to make do with two Olympic diplomas.

Felix Vogg won two Olympic diplomas in Paris. KEYSTONE

"Who would have believed it - except us." - Nicola Spirig, Julie Derron's long-time training partner and mentor, after her protégé's sensational 2nd place in the triathlon.

"I keep playing for these emotions like today." - 39-year-old Stan Wawrinka is not letting his defeat in the 2nd round against Australian Alexei Popyrin get him down.

"I don't feel cheated at all. It would have been a garbage win." - Judoka Daniel Eich is a fair loser after his bitter defeat to Israeli Peter Paltchik in the bronze medal match, in which he was the winner for a moment.

"If someone had told me that I would finish fourth today, I would have signed it. But at the moment it's rather difficult." Canoeist Martin Dougoud after his 4th place in the single kayak.

"I can go one better under pressure. I'm the competition type. I find that extra gear there." - Shooter Chiara Leone, the only Swiss Olympic champion at the Games, after her surprising triumph in the supreme discipline, the three-position match with the small-caliber rifle.

"Isn't your medal too heavy? It hurts my neck a bit. It pinches." - BMX racer Zoé Claessens after her 3rd place to swimmer Roman Mityukov, the bronze medal winner in the 200 m backstroke.

"Could have, would have, bike chain." - Stefan Küng doesn't want to answer questions in the subjunctive after finishing 7th in the road race.

"Unfortunately the medal is missing. But I'm not disappointed. I'm fourth in the world. Only a few people can claim that." - Swimmer Noè Ponti after his 4th place in the 100 m dolphin.

"Tokyo was already unbelievable, the fact that I was able to experience this in front of an audience is mega nice." - Mujinga Kambundji after her 6th place in the second Olympic 100 m final in a row. Three years ago in Tokyo, the competitions took place without spectators due to the coronavirus.

"I've never experienced anything so crazy. There wasn't a single quiet second." - 23-year-old Noemi Rüegg, seventh in the women's road race, was very impressed by the atmosphere along the bike course.

"I felt like a Ferrari where you press the gas pedal and nothing comes out." - William Reais after missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals in the 200 m.

"I didn't enjoy the gold in London enough. I want to do better this time." - Steve Guerdat after his 2nd place in the individual jumping.

"We didn't find the perfect game." - Beach volleyball player Esmée Böbner after her quarter-final exit with Zoé Vergé-Dépré.

"Fourth place at the Olympic Games sounds good. On the other hand, I'm very, very disappointed. I know so much more would have been possible." - Simon Ehammer, after narrowly missing out on the first Swiss athletics medal at the Olympic Games since 1988 in the long jump.

"Our starting position was easier because the Americans had announced gold. We never announced a medal, so we don't have to redeem anything." Beach volleyball player Tanja Hüberli after winning the quarter-final with Nina Brunner.

"The goal is definitely to make it onto the podium at the next Olympic Games." - Pole vaulter Angelica Moser has her sights set on Los Angeles 2028 after her 4th place.

Angelica Moser had to be consoled after her 4th place in the pole vault. sda

"I also wanted to win this medal for Switzerland. We've had enough bad luck with fourth places now." - Nina Brunner after winning bronze in beach volleyball.

"Dominic has already won the race of his life." - Dominic Lobalu's coach and mentor Markus Hagmann after his protégé's 4th place in view of his difficult previous life circumstances.

"Our foundation is good, Switzerland has established itself at a higher level. What makes me particularly happy are the 32 diplomas in 17 different sports for the Swiss athletes. That shows the diversity we have." - Ralph Stöckli, the head of the Swiss Olympic delegation, is satisfied.

"Paris is pulsating, well done." - Jürg Stahl, President of Swiss Olympic, is delighted with the Games in Paris.

International

"The opening ceremony degenerated into a mockery of Christians and a gay pride parade." - Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, surprisingly did not like the gigantic, colorful opening ceremony.

"Simply crazy. This is a mythical medal." - Antoine Dupont, captain of France's rugby team, after winning the first gold medal for the host country at the Games.

"I love my black job." - US gymnastics star Simone Biles, on the fringes of her brilliant performance in Paris, sends a jab at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he made a racist statement.

"Snoop Dogg and Tom Cruise watched me compete. Who can say all that?" - German artistic gymnast Sarah Voss on the crowd of stars in the stands.

"It felt like a 10. I've done a 10 a few times before and I thought to myself, this was definitely another one. It was the perfect wave." - Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina after his spectacular wave ride in Tahiti, when he put all ten fingers up at the exit of the wave and took off. Although the judges "only" gave him 9.90 points, the photo of the "flying Medina" went around the world.

"We don't dare dream about it or even talk about it. But secretly we know that it is possible with Remco's qualities. He is phenomenal." - Sven Vanthourenhout, coach of the Belgian cycling team, on Remco Evenepoel, the first to win the golden Olympic cycling double.

"This is the greatest success of my career. The past failures weighed heavily on me." - Novak Djokovichas won 24 Grand Slam titles, but he had yet to win an Olympic title before his fifth attempt in Paris.

Novak Djokovic after the Olympic triumph with his daughter Tara. KEYSTONE

"I never liked tennis anyway." - Andy Murray comments on the end of his career after losing the Olympic doubles on X with typical British humor.

"The hero of the games." - "Giant of the pools." - The French press on their swimming compatriot Léon Marchand (22), who followed in the footsteps of Michael Phelps with his four gold medals in Paris.

"I prepared myself for this role and was able to do it well. I'm proud because I'm only 22 years old and there was a lot of pressure on my small shoulders." - Léon Marchand'sresponse to his favorite role.

"It tasted rock solid." - German open water swimmer Florian Wellbrock takes the water quality of the Seine and the debate about it with humor.

"I lowered my expectations quite a bit and imagined the worst. In the end, it was the best I've ever experienced. I survived all the detractors and I'm here at 51." - "Skateboard grandpa" Andy MacDonald may not have won a medal, but he was celebrated by the fans like no other in his competition.

"I am the wolf among wolves." - US sprinter Noah Lyles after his victory over the 100 m distance.

"You can hear a little bit in my voice that the night was long, but beautiful. We partied hard and celebrated the craziest moment I've had in my career." - Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis the day after his Olympic victory with the world record height of 6.25 m.

"You have to concentrate on the hurdles to clear them as efficiently as possible every time." - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's simple recipe for her second Olympic gold in world record time in the 400 m hurdles.

"It means a lot for everyone - for the country, the continent and my family." - Olympic 200m champion Letsile Letobo from Botswana after becoming the first African to win Olympic gold in the sprint.

"I'm sending a message to people around the world to stop bullying athletes because it has an impact - a massive impact. It can destroy people. It can kill people's thoughts, minds and spirits." - Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a gender debate, after her Olympic victory.

"Steph's throws were simply incredible. In these circumstances, away from home, in Paris, against France, fighting for the gold medal, it's like a story out of a storybook. And that's what Steph does. He likes to be in picture books. " - Steve Kerr, coach of the US basketball team and the Golden State Warriors, on his extraordinary protégé and match-winner Stephen Curry.

"These Paris 2024 Olympic Games are a love story." - IOC President Thomas Bach is completely satisfied with the Games in the City of Love.

