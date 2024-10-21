Marco Odermatt wants to dominate the Ski World Cup again next season. Keystone

The 2024/25 Ski World Cup season kicks off this weekend, so it's high time to take a closer look at the changes and innovations in alpine skiing.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new Alpine Skiing World Cup season starts next weekend in Sölden with two giant slaloms (women on Saturday, men on Sunday).

Some things are different in the new season than before. Among other things, we take a look at the new rules and changes to the World Cup calendar.

Among the racers, some names that didn't play a role at all last season could come into focus. Show more

New venues

The World Cup season opener traditionally takes place in Sölden. This year is no different. However, the season finale will take place in Sun Valley in the USA from March 22 to 27. A new addition to the women's race calendar is La Thuile in Italy, where a downhill and a super-G will be held. The men can now look forward to a slalom and a giant slalom in Hafjell, Norway. Zermatt has been removed from the calendar after two unsuccessful attempts - but could be back on the agenda from 2027.

No more double downhill races

There will be no more double runs in the new season. In recent years, Kitzbühel and Wengen, for example, have repeatedly scheduled two downhill races to make up for canceled races at other destinations. As a consequence of the many crashes and harsh criticism from the paddock, the FIS has now abolished this model.

Airbag is mandatory

In order to increase safety and reduce the risk of serious injuries, further measures have been decided. Airbags must now be worn in the downhill and super-G. The aim is to avoid serious back injuries as far as possible. However, not all ski cracks are enthusiastic about the new rule. An explicit recommendation for cut-resistant underwear was also issued.

New wild card

Former top stars now have the opportunity to receive a wildcard. Athletes who have either won the overall World Cup, a discipline or gold at the Olympic Games or World Championships and are aiming to return to the World Cup after a break of at least two years are entitled to such a wildcard. This means that former top athletes no longer have to collect points in smaller events in order to qualify for the World Cup.

This innovation by the FIS is probably due to the announced comeback of Marcel Hirscher. However, the fact that the former World Cup dominator apparently enjoys special treatment is not only met with appreciation from the competition.

Braathen for Brazil, Hirscher for the Netherlands

Hirscher is in the spotlight ahead of the World Cup opener in Sölden this weekend. However, it remains to be seen whether the eight-time overall World Cup winner will be competing at all. What is clear, however, is that the 35-year-old will no longer be competing for points for Austria. When announcing his comeback, Hirscher said that he did not want to take the place of a young Austrian and would therefore be racing for the Netherlands, his mother's home country.

Lucas Braathen is also about to make his comeback. The technical specialist skipped the entire last season due to differences with the Norwegian Ski Association. Braathen will also be competing for his mother's home country - Brazil.

New Swiss hopes

With Marco Odermatt and Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland has the overall World Cup winner and the overall World Cup winner from last winter. Great things are expected of them again this season. However, Swiss ski fans can also look forward to one or two names that have hardly been mentioned in the World Cup so far.

Janine Schmitt was the best in the European Cup last season and is regarded as a great hope for the future in the speed disciplines and giant slalom. Stefanie Grob wants to make a name for herself in the giant slalom, while Livio Hiltbrand wants to make a name for himself in the downhill. Hiltbrand was the best racer in this discipline in the European Cup last season.

Franjo von Allmen's second World Cup season is also eagerly awaited. The Bernese speed specialist, who made a spectacular breakthrough last winter, suffered a setback in training in the summer due to a knee injury. However, the 23-year-old has already returned to the snow and is currently preparing for the start of the speed disciplines in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December.

New discipline at the World Ski Championships

The big highlight of the season comes in February with the World Ski Championships in Saalbach (February 4 to 16, 2025). There will also be a new discipline: A team combination with duos of downhill and slalom skiers. This will replace the unpopular men's and women's individual combinations.

