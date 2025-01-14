  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

NHL Fiala again loses narrowly with the Kings

SDA

14.1.2025 - 06:48

Scoreless for the fifth time: Kevin Fiala (back) can't prevent the Los Angeles Kings from losing.
Scoreless for the fifth time: Kevin Fiala (back) can't prevent the Los Angeles Kings from losing.
Picture: Keystone

The Los Angeles Kings concede their second narrow defeat in a row on Tuesday night. The team with Kevin Fiala loses 0:1 in Edmonton.

Keystone-SDA

14.01.2025, 06:48

14.01.2025, 06:53

Two days after the 2-1 defeat at the Calgary Flames, the Kings were also narrowly beaten by the Oilers. The only goal of the game was scored by superstar Connor McDavid shortly before the second siren. It was the 16th goal of the season for the 28-year-old Canadian, who broke the 1,000-point scoring barrier in the NHL this season. Fiala got 21 minutes of ice time, but went scoreless for the fifth time. Both the Oilers and the Kings are still on course for the playoffs.

The Chicago Blackhawks remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. In the 5-2 defeat against the Calgary Flames, Philipp Kurashev was once again missing in action.

More from the department

Sailing. Charlie Dalin pulverizes the record time at the Vendée Globe

SailingCharlie Dalin pulverizes the record time at the Vendée Globe

Australian Open in the ticker. It works with the fifth set point - Wawrinka equalizes the match against Sonego

Australian Open in the tickerIt works with the fifth set point - Wawrinka equalizes the match against Sonego

NFL playoffs. Rams driven out by fire win against Vikings

NFL playoffsRams driven out by fire win against Vikings