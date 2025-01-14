Scoreless for the fifth time: Kevin Fiala (back) can't prevent the Los Angeles Kings from losing. Picture: Keystone

The Los Angeles Kings concede their second narrow defeat in a row on Tuesday night. The team with Kevin Fiala loses 0:1 in Edmonton.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two days after the 2-1 defeat at the Calgary Flames, the Kings were also narrowly beaten by the Oilers. The only goal of the game was scored by superstar Connor McDavid shortly before the second siren. It was the 16th goal of the season for the 28-year-old Canadian, who broke the 1,000-point scoring barrier in the NHL this season. Fiala got 21 minutes of ice time, but went scoreless for the fifth time. Both the Oilers and the Kings are still on course for the playoffs.

The Chicago Blackhawks remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. In the 5-2 defeat against the Calgary Flames, Philipp Kurashev was once again missing in action.