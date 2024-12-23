  1. Residential Customers
Goal in the video Fiala scores, but the Kings lose in Washington

SDA

23.12.2024 - 07:27

The Los Angeles Kings end their away tour of seven games in a row with their fourth defeat. The Californians lose 1:3 against the Washington Capitals.

Keystone-SDA

23.12.2024, 07:27

23.12.2024, 08:26

Kevin Fiala equalized at the beginning of the second period in overtime to make it 1:1. It was the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland's 13th goal of the season and could have been a good omen for the visitors. Because in the last eight games in which Fiala had scored, the Kings had also won. This time, however, they narrowly lost out.

While the Capitals overtook the New Jersey Devils with their home win and took the lead in the East, the Kings can now look forward to a less travel-intensive program: they will play their next five games at home.

