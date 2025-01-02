The Los Angeles Kings inflict their third defeat in a row on the New Jersey Devils. Four Swiss players were involved in the 3-0 loss, which also left them without points due to a disallowed goal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 33rd minute, Timo Meier seemed to have equalized the score at 1:1 for the visitors from New Jersey. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland got to the puck after a rebound and tucked it into the net from a turn. But the jubilation was interrupted by a "coach's challenge". The Kings' coaches had seen a goalie obstruction before Meier's shot, which the referees confirmed after viewing the video footage.

In the final period, Quinton Byfield, who had returned from the penalty box, scored the 2:0 for the home team Kings after some great preparatory work, who made it all clear shortly afterwards with an "empty netter". Kevin Fiala was the only one of the four Swiss players to celebrate. On the other side, Meier, Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler also went home empty-handed for the third game in a row.

The "Swiss Devils" next face the San Jose Sharks on their away tour. The Sharks have had a season to forget so far, but celebrated a 1-0 win in their first meeting with the Devils.