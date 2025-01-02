  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

NHL Fiala wins the duel with the Devils-Switzerland

SDA

2.1.2025 - 07:26

The Los Angeles Kings inflict their third defeat in a row on the New Jersey Devils. Four Swiss players were involved in the 3-0 loss, which also left them without points due to a disallowed goal.

Keystone-SDA

02.01.2025, 07:26

02.01.2025, 08:21

In the 33rd minute, Timo Meier seemed to have equalized the score at 1:1 for the visitors from New Jersey. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland got to the puck after a rebound and tucked it into the net from a turn. But the jubilation was interrupted by a "coach's challenge". The Kings' coaches had seen a goalie obstruction before Meier's shot, which the referees confirmed after viewing the video footage.

In the final period, Quinton Byfield, who had returned from the penalty box, scored the 2:0 for the home team Kings after some great preparatory work, who made it all clear shortly afterwards with an "empty netter". Kevin Fiala was the only one of the four Swiss players to celebrate. On the other side, Meier, Nico Hischier and Jonas Siegenthaler also went home empty-handed for the third game in a row.

The "Swiss Devils" next face the San Jose Sharks on their away tour. The Sharks have had a season to forget so far, but celebrated a 1-0 win in their first meeting with the Devils.

Ice Hockey News

Brisbane round of 16. Djokovic beats Monfils for the 20th time

Brisbane round of 16Djokovic beats Monfils for the 20th time

Gymnastics legend and Holocaust survivor. Oldest Olympic champion Agnes Keleti dies at the age of 103

Gymnastics legend and Holocaust survivorOldest Olympic champion Agnes Keleti dies at the age of 103

Emotional coming out from ski jumper.

Emotional coming out from ski jumper"I want you to really get to know me - I'm gay"