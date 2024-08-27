Thierno Barry has quickly arrived in Spain. In his second game for Villarreal, one minute is all it takes for the ex-Basel striker to score his first goal. He scored the decisive penalty deep into stoppage time. The fans celebrate him.

Thierno Barry is picking up at Villarreal where he left off at FC Basel: scoring goals. Until a week ago, the Frenchman was still playing on the Rhine. He has scored eight goals in four games for the red and blue this season.

In Spain, Barry is already in the headlines for his qualities after just two games for his new employers. Last Monday, Barry needed just one minute to score his first goal in La Liga.

Goal on first touch and penalty to win the game

Barry was substituted in the 59th minute of the thrilling match against Celta Vigo with the score at 1-2. Just a few seconds later, he made it 2-2 with his first touch of the ball.

Deep into stoppage time, Barry once again came to the fore. In the 99th minute, with the score at 3:3, the speedy striker scored a penalty, which his colleague Dani Parejo converted to make it 4:3.

"Scored a goal and scored a penalty in half an hour, not bad," wrote one user under a Barry post on Villarreal's Instagram channel.

Barry's presence amazes the fans - so much so that he is immediately compared to a world-class striker. "Our own Haaland, what an animal," wrote another user.

Barry immediately proves his ability at Villarreal. "The guy's got what it takes" or "he looks like a great striker" are other comments dedicated to the 21-year-old. "His name is Thierno (alluding to the word "tierno", which means "tender" in Spanish, ed.), but he hits hard", another comment.

Just a week after his arrival in Spain, the first fans are already seeing Barry at another club. "He'll be here less time than a lollipop on the door of a school," said one user. In the meantime, however, the Frenchman's services will be enjoyed.

Barry and co face their next challenge next Saturday. Villarreal face Valencia away from home. Will Barry be in the starting line-up then? In any case, the goal and the penalty he scored last Monday are solid arguments for a place in the starting eleven.