Fabian Schär played his last game for the national team in the European Championship quarter-final against England. IMAGO/Goal Sports Images

The men's national team will have to do without another team mainstay in the future. After Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär has also decided to retire from the national team.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Fabian Schär has announced his retirement from the national team.

The central defender played in six finals. Three World Cups and three European Championships.

Schär scored a total of eight goals in his 86 appearances for the national team. Show more

Fabian Schär retires from the national team. "After more than ten years and 86 games for Switzerland, the time has come for me to say goodbye," Schär is quoted as saying in a statement from the SFA. In the statement, Schär thanks his teammates, the staff, the coaches, his family and those close to him.

Schär made his debut for the national team in August 2013 in a 1-0 win over Brazil. Less than a month later - in his second international match and in the starting line-up for the first time - Schär made his first appearance as a goalscorer in the 4-4 World Cup qualifier against Iceland. He even scored twice in the subsequent 2-0 win in Norway. In total, Schär scored eight goals in 86 games. Schär played his last game at Euro 2024 in the quarter-final against England.

Nati coach Murat Yakin finds Schär's decision to retire difficult. "Fabian has done great things for the national team and played a fantastic tournament at the European Championship in Germany. As a player, but also as a personality, he played an important role in our team."

Videos from the Sport section