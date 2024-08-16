Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer of Ajax Amsterdam has become a hero in an extraordinarily long penalty shoot-out. In the third qualifying round for the Europa League against Panathinaikos Athens, the 40-year-old goalkeeper saved five penalty kicks. With the score at 13:12, the Dutch only won the game after the 34th attempt in the penalty shoot-out. Keeper Pasveer also converted a shot himself.
Some may remember last season's cup final between Servette and Lugano. Back then, the decision was made after 24 penalties.
Ajax Amsterdam were in a good position ahead of their home game against Panathinaikos: a win or draw would be enough to qualify for the Europa League play-offs. Ajax held on to a goalless draw until the 89th minute, when Tete scored for the Greeks to force extra time. Ajax will now face Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok in the next round.