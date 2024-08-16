The hero of the evening: keeper Remko Pasveer. dpa

A penalty shoot-out that made history: The Ajax keeper holds his nerve in a spectacular shootout against Panathinaikos Athens.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer saves five penalties in the third qualifying round for the Europa League against Panathinaikos Athens.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper also has to take the penalty himself and converts it.

Ajax will now face Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League play-offs. Show more

Goalkeeper Remko Pasveer of Ajax Amsterdam has become a hero in an extraordinarily long penalty shoot-out. In the third qualifying round for the Europa League against Panathinaikos Athens, the 40-year-old goalkeeper saved five penalty kicks. With the score at 13:12, the Dutch only won the game after the 34th attempt in the penalty shoot-out. Keeper Pasveer also converted a shot himself.

Ajax goalie Remko Pasveer scores in the penalty shoot-out. Imago

Some may remember last season's cup final between Servette and Lugano. Back then, the decision was made after 24 penalties.

Ajax Amsterdam were in a good position ahead of their home game against Panathinaikos: a win or draw would be enough to qualify for the Europa League play-offs. Ajax held on to a goalless draw until the 89th minute, when Tete scored for the Greeks to force extra time. Ajax will now face Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok in the next round.

The 34th & winning penalty was a special one 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6fLLxhwwLn — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 16, 2024

dpa