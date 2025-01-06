The Stuttgart players give Davy Klaassen a piece of their minds after his overly harsh tackle. imago

Ajax professional Davy Klaassen is shown the red card in the test match against Stuttgart - and still stays on the pitch. He has the opposing coach to thank for that.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Curious scene involving Davy Klaassen from Ajax Amsterdam: The 41-time Dutch international is shown the red card in the test match against VfB Stuttgart, but is still allowed to continue playing.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness explains that he asked the referee to let Klaassen continue.

The test match ends 2:2. Stuttgart start the second half of the season next weekend in Augsburg. Show more

Curious scene during VfB Stuttgart's test match against Ajax Amsterdam (2:2): Ajax professional Davy Klaassen is initially shown the red card for a foul on Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor in the 56th minute, but is then allowed to continue playing. Meanwhile, VfB captain Karazor had to be substituted, but was probably not more seriously injured.

After the game, VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness explained that he had asked referee Christian Ballweg, in consultation with the opposing coach, for Klaassen to stay on the pitch and for the game to be played out with the same number of players. A test is more about intensity than the result. It was a "good solution" and the referee showed "sensitivity".

The Bundesliga club played with the national team players Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou and took a 2-0 lead against the Dutch record champions with goals from Angelo Stiller (13th) and Chris Führich (19th). In the second half, VfB defender Jeff Chabot scored an own goal (52') before Chuba Akpom (86') scored a late equalizer. Things get serious again for Stuttgart on Sunday. VfB will then start the second half of the season in Augsburg.