  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fatherly joy for Nati star Akanji announces the birth of his first daughter: "Incredibly grateful"

Luca Betschart

11.9.2024

Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie are delighted to be expecting their third child.
Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie are delighted to be expecting their third child.
Picture: Imago

Nati defender Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie have become parents for the third time and announced the birth of their first daughter Khiara Sofia Yemaya Akanji on Wednesday.

11.09.2024, 21:33

11.09.2024, 21:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Manuel Akanji has become a father for the third time. After two sons, the national team defender and his wife Melanie are delighted to have their first daughter.
  • Akanji welcomes his daughter into the world on Instagram and writes: "This moment will stay in our hearts forever."
Show more

After their two sons Aayden Malik Adebayo (2020) and Keeyan Lamar Ayodele (2022), Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie are delighted with the birth of their first daughter.

On Wednesday evening, the Man City player and Nati defender announced on Instagram: "We are overjoyed and incredibly grateful to share the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Khiara Sofia Yemaya Akanji! Our hearts couldn't be fuller as we welcome our third child and first little girl into the world. This moment will stay in our hearts forever."

Videos from the department

News from the department

Sector ban for fans. FCB criticizes the authorities' decision:

Sector ban for fansFCB criticizes the authorities' decision: "Arbitrariness and actionism"

Barça lacked the hunger. Rakitic:

Barça lacked the hungerRakitic: "We were bored and thought about things other than football"

Ankle injury. Lausanne captain Custodio out for a long time

Ankle injuryLausanne captain Custodio out for a long time

Unrest at GC. Is Hoxha complaining his way back into training after demotion?

Unrest at GCIs Hoxha complaining his way back into training after demotion?

"It's a difficult time"Fourth defeat in eighth game - Brazil shaky for World Cup qualification