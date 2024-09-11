Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie are delighted to be expecting their third child. Picture: Imago

Nati defender Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie have become parents for the third time and announced the birth of their first daughter Khiara Sofia Yemaya Akanji on Wednesday.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manuel Akanji has become a father for the third time. After two sons, the national team defender and his wife Melanie are delighted to have their first daughter.

Akanji welcomes his daughter into the world on Instagram and writes: "This moment will stay in our hearts forever." Show more

After their two sons Aayden Malik Adebayo (2020) and Keeyan Lamar Ayodele (2022), Manuel Akanji and his wife Melanie are delighted with the birth of their first daughter.

On Wednesday evening, the Man City player and Nati defender announced on Instagram: "We are overjoyed and incredibly grateful to share the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Khiara Sofia Yemaya Akanji! Our hearts couldn't be fuller as we welcome our third child and first little girl into the world. This moment will stay in our hearts forever."

Videos from the department