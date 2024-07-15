July 14, 2024 goes down in Spanish sporting history. First Carlos Alcaraz leads the way with his Wimbledon triumph, then the national football team follows suit with the European Championship title - and sends his home country into ecstasy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain experienced a memorable sports Sunday on July 14. First Carlos Alcaraz wins his second Wimbledon title in a row, shortly afterwards the national football team is crowned European champions.

Alcaraz celebrates with the footballers on social media and writes: "There's something to celebrate, isn't there?"

A reception is planned for coach Luis de la Fuente's team in Spain's capital Madrid on Sunday. Show more

"Spain reigns in Europe", headlines the newspaper "El País" on Monday morning, celebrating the national football team's European Championship triumph. Thanks to the 2:1 victory over England in the final, Spain is crowned the sole record European champion with its fourth title in total - and sends the whole country into a frenzy of joy.

"You were the best team, you made us love every game and the whole of Spain is proud of you," was the message on the royal family's Twitter channel. The association published the schedule for the reception of the heroes on Sunday evening: Coach Luis de la Fuente's selection is due to land at Madrid airport at 2.10pm. From there, they will head towards the city hall, where tens of thousands of people will celebrate from 8.00 pm. End open.

The double title party

But it's not just the footballers who are giving the Spaniards a magical sports Sunday. Just hours before the kick-off in Berlin, an unleashed Carlos Alcaraz managed to defend his title at Wimbledon with a demonstration of power against Novak Djokovic.

"I've already done my job, let's see what they do in football," joked the Spaniard in the winner's interview after converting the match point. And Morata, Yamal and co. did not disappoint the four-time Grand Slam winner: "CHAMPIONS! 🇪🇸 How great you are," cheered Alcaraz on Twitter a little later, reminding his compatriots: "There's something to celebrate, isn't there?"

CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 Qué grandes sois @SEFutbol!!! ❤️ Vaya espectáculo de Eurocopa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 14, 2024

Spain fans react to Nico Williams' goal 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/NGFoebYrJh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2024

