Alena Bienz scores for the first time this season for 1. FC Köln Keystone

Swiss international Alena Bienz has scored for the first time this season in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old winger scored in 1 FC Köln's important 1-0 win in Potsdam.

SDA

Bienz decided the basement duel between the teams, who are still winless after ten rounds, after an hour. It was only the second goal in 48 games for the Bundesliga club.

Top 10: The biggest talents in Swiss women's football #1: Naomi Luyet / BSC YB Women / Date of birth: December 19, 2005 Image: sda #2: Iman Beney / BSC YB Women / Date of birth: July 23, 2006 Image: Keystone #3: Smilla Vallotto / Hammarby IF / Date of birth: March 23, 2004 Image: KEYSTONE #4: Alayah Pilgrim / AS Roma / Date of birth: April 29, 2003 Image: Keystone #5: Sydney Schertenleib / FC Barcelona / Date of birth: January 30, 2007 Image: Imago #6: Riola Xhemaili / PSV Eindhoven / Date of birth: March 5, 2003 Image: Imago #7: Noemi Ivelj / Grasshopper Club Zürich / Date of birth: November 1, 2006 Image: Imago #8: Leela Egli / SC Freiburg / Date of birth: December 11, 2006 Image: Imago #9: Aurélie Csillag / FC Basel / Date of birth: January 24, 2003 Image: Imago #10: Alena Bienz (21) / 1. FC Köln / Date of birth: March 5, 2003 Image: Imago Top 10: The biggest talents in Swiss women's football #1: Naomi Luyet / BSC YB Women / Date of birth: December 19, 2005 Image: sda #2: Iman Beney / BSC YB Women / Date of birth: July 23, 2006 Image: Keystone #3: Smilla Vallotto / Hammarby IF / Date of birth: March 23, 2004 Image: KEYSTONE #4: Alayah Pilgrim / AS Roma / Date of birth: April 29, 2003 Image: Keystone #5: Sydney Schertenleib / FC Barcelona / Date of birth: January 30, 2007 Image: Imago #6: Riola Xhemaili / PSV Eindhoven / Date of birth: March 5, 2003 Image: Imago #7: Noemi Ivelj / Grasshopper Club Zürich / Date of birth: November 1, 2006 Image: Imago #8: Leela Egli / SC Freiburg / Date of birth: December 11, 2006 Image: Imago #9: Aurélie Csillag / FC Basel / Date of birth: January 24, 2003 Image: Imago #10: Alena Bienz (21) / 1. FC Köln / Date of birth: March 5, 2003 Image: Imago

SDA