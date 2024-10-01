  1. Residential Customers
Lugano goalie plays for Kosovo Amir Saipi decides against Switzerland

SDA

1.10.2024 - 17:22

Amir Saipi will no longer wear the Swiss cross
Amir Saipi will no longer wear the Swiss cross
KEYSTONE

Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi has decided to play for Kosovo in future, despite the Swiss association also expressing an interest in him.

01.10.2024, 17:22

01.10.2024, 20:27

The 24-year-old, who holds both passports, was the regular keeper for the Swiss team at last year's U21 European Championship, for which he made a total of 14 appearances.

Saipi would not have been an option for the Swiss senior national team anyway, as Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin and Philipp Köhn are at least four goalkeepers ahead of him in the hierarchy. "It's true, he wouldn't have been given this chance with us straight away. But our door would always have remained open," national team director Pierluigi Tami told RSI.

SDA

