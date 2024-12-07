Andres Gerber is a firm believer in lake swimming - even in winter. blue Sport went swimming with him in Lake Thun.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andres Gerber discovered ice swimming - in his case, swimming in cold Lake Thun - through his brother, who died of cancer in 2021.

It makes him more resilient, says Gerber while swimming with blue Sport presenter Chris Augsburger. "I'm already doing it in honor of my brother." Show more

"It makes me more resilient," says Andres Gerber about swimming in cold Lake Thun. Even with a water temperature of 7.3 degrees, the president of FC Thun jumps into the cold water - with blue Sport presenter Chris Augsburger.

Gerber took a liking to winter lake swimming a few years ago. His brother used to go swimming at 6 o'clock in the morning in winter. Gerber's thoughts at the time: "He's crazy, I could never do that."

But at some point, Gerber also jumped into the lake. The year his brother had cancer and died of it in 2021, the ex-professional footballer gave himself a jolt. "I'm already doing it in his honor," Gerber told blue Sport. When it's cold and icy, he thinks of his brother. "He would laugh at me if I didn't go in." This thought helps him to get into the ice-cold water after all.

Gerber is at the top of the Challenge League with FC Thun. Although the Bernese Oberlanders suffered a 2-0 defeat against FC Wil on Friday evening, they remain top of the table - just like Gerber's routine of swimming in the cold Lake Thun.