Nations League Austria take Haaland and Co. apart ++ England back on track

13.10.2024 - 22:52

Haaland's Norway are defeated by Laimer's Austria.
England made amends for Thursday's home defeat against Greece in the Nations League. The European Championship finalists win 3:1 against Finland, while Austria inflicts a 1:5 defeat on Norway.

13.10.2024, 23:02

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Austria roll over Norway 5:1 in the Nations League.
  • England beat Finland 3-1 in League B. Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice scored for the European Championship finalists.
  • Liechtenstein are still waiting for a win in League D with a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar.
Austria gained revenge for their 2-1 defeat in Oslo in September with a 5-1 win over Norway in the top Group 3 match in Linz. Captain Marko Arnautovic scored the first two goals for the strong Austrian side, followed by headers from Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch. For the Norwegians, star striker Erling Haaland remained inconspicuous after hitting the post in the early stages.

England react to Greece's defeat - Liechtenstein with a clean sheet

Jack Grealish took the lead in the 18th minute after an exemplary assist from Lille international Angel Gomes. In the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold (74') and Declan Rice (84') increased the lead to 3-0 before the Finns scored a consolation goal. With the third win in the fourth game, the team of interim coach Lee Carsley consolidated 2nd place in Group 2 of League B.

Jack Grealish celebrates his opening goal.
In League D, Liechtenstein are still without a win after three games in their group with Gibraltar and San Marino. Coach Konrad Fünfstück's team had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home against Gibraltar and are still looking for their first competitive win in four years. Captain Nicolas Hasler missed a foul penalty in the 95th minute.

Nations LeagueItaly squander 2-0 lead, England's star ensemble embarrasses itself against Greece

