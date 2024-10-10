Italy squander their lead, Greeks stun England - Gallery Leandro Trossard equalizes for the Belgians against Italy Image: Keystone Vangelis Pavlidis lets the Greeks celebrate in stoppage time in England Image: Keystone Italy squander their lead, Greeks stun England - Gallery Leandro Trossard equalizes for the Belgians against Italy Image: Keystone Vangelis Pavlidis lets the Greeks celebrate in stoppage time in England Image: Keystone

Italy concede points for the first time in the third round of the Nations League. The 2021 European champions squandered a 2-0 lead against Belgium in Rome and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The Squadra Azzurra could hardly have got off to a better start in the time-honoured Olympic Stadium in Rome. Exactly one minute had been played when Andrea Cambiaso converted a cross from Federico Dimarco to take the lead. And the Juventus player was also on hand in the 24th minute, when he set up Mateo Retegui, who scored with a wonderful finish.

Luciano Spalletti's team seemed to have the game under control. But shortly before the break, the stable structure was shaken for the first time. After a reckless tackle on Arthur Theate's ankle, Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off. Maxim De Cuyper converted the subsequent free kick with a well-placed shot after a remarkable variation.

Domenico Tedesco's much-criticized team then made the most of their superior numbers and pressed for an equalizer, which Leandro Trossard finally achieved after just over an hour.

England embarrassed against Greece

France, meanwhile, recorded an unchallenged 4:1 victory in Israel's exile Budapest. Eduardo Camavinga's early opening goal, which Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer had made possible with a botched intervention, was equalized by Omri Gandelman's header. However, Israel were unable to find an answer to Christopher Nkunku, who had replaced the rested Kylian Mbappé, and his individual effort. In the second half, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola made sure of the clear verdict late on.

England suffered a serious setback in their battle to return to the top flight in League B. The Three Lions lost 2-1 at home to Greece at Wembley, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring shortly after the break and in stoppage time after it had looked as though Jude Bellingham had at least rescued a point for England with his 87th-minute equalizer. The European Championship finalists are now three points behind the 2004 European champions in Group 2.

