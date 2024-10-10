Remo Freuler wants to score for the first time with the national team in the Nations League. Keystone

The Swiss national team plays in Serbia on Saturday. Thoughts of the last duels against the Serbs should be put to one side. For Remo Freuler, however, it is not a game like any other.

Jan Arnet

The Swiss national team plays away against Serbia in the Nations League on Saturday, an emotionally charged duel - at least for fans and the media. The heated matches against the Serbs at the 2018 World Cup and 2022 World Cup remain in the back of their minds.

The Swiss Football Association and the national team players are doing their best to keep the focus on the sport. "For us, these are old stories. It's a game like any other," said national team director Pierluigi Tami on Monday. And Remo Freuler also made it clear at the media conference on Thursday: "We want to concentrate on the game."

When asked whether he would act as Granit Xhaka's bodyguard on the pitch if things got heated, Freuler replied: "That won't be necessary, nothing will happen." Incidentally, the national team captain himself will not comment publicly on the game in Serbia before the match.

"My daughter's christening was in Belgrade"

It will not only be a special game for Xhaka, but also for Freuler. His partner Kristina has Serbian roots. But Freuler denies this: "It's a normal game for me. It's about football."

But he certainly has a connection to Serbia. "My daughter's christening was in Belgrade. We were there for a few days in the summer, it was really nice," he says. "I also learned a bit of Serbian because of the children, as my wife speaks Serbian with them."

Serbian is also spoken in the Freuler family home. imago

So Freuler could also understand the opposing players when they talk on the pitch on Saturday. What if there are provocations again? "Provocations often happen on the pitch in football. It's completely normal," says the midfielder. "You have to learn to deal with it. You do it yourself on the pitch," he admits.

And Freuler reiterates: "We want to concentrate on the football." After all, the Swiss are aiming to score points for the first time in the Nations League after their defeats against Denmark and Spain. The defeats have "gnawed at our pride", he says. "We have to return to defensive stability. We're always good for goals up front."