Christian Witzig talks about his first national team call-up. Keystone

Nati coach Murat Yakin called up St. Gallen midfielder Christian Witzig for the first time for the two Nations League games against Serbia and Denmark. At a media conference, Witzig explains how he reacted to Yakin's call and what the call-up means for him.

Syl Battistuzzi

It was quiet on the phone for 10 seconds when he told Christian Witzig that he would be called up for the national team for the first time, Murat Yakin reported last week. "It wasn't ten seconds, more like four or five," Witzig smiled at the media conference on Monday. "But of course I was a bit shocked. I was a bit lost for words," he admits.

The FCSG professional last wore the Swiss cross on his chest in 2017, back then for the U17 national team. So the call from Yakin last week came as a surprise. "It's a great honor for me and a big task. It's not a given that you make it into the national team from a Super League club, which isn't one of the biggest either."

"You shouldn't overestimate the call-up"

As surprising as the call-up was, Witzig - the son of a pastor - never lost faith that he would make it into the national team. "I've always believed in it, but my focus hasn't been on the national team in recent years. I wanted to make a name for myself in Swiss professional football and at FC St.Gallen. I've done that," he says. "If you perform well and take the right steps, you'll also make it with the national team."

The call-up doesn't change much for him personally in terms of his situation and future prospects, he says. "You shouldn't overestimate it. I accept it for what it is. I want to have fun, gain experience and help the team as much as I can," says the 23-year-old.

The midfielder will now travel with the national team to Serbia (match on Saturday) before the home match against Denmark next Tuesday - in St.Gallen of all places. Can Christian Witzig make his debut at Kybunpark of all places? "Of course, that would be the greatest thing that could happen to me this week."