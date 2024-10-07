Denis Zakaria will miss the Nati for the upcoming Nati games. KEYSTONE

Murat Yakin has to cope with two absences for the upcoming Nations League games. Denis Zakaria and Becir Omeragic are missing due to injury, Eray Cömert will be called up.

Linus Hämmerli

Denis Zakaria and Becir Omeragic will be missing for the games against Serbia and Denmark. Both are out due to a knee contusion, as announced by the Swiss Football Association on Monday afternoon.

Eray Cömert will replace them in the squad. He was not considered by Murat Yakin for the European Championship and the September Nations League matches. Cömert last played for the national team last March in the 1-0 friendly win over Ireland.