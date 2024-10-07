  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati Zakaria and Omeragic out - Cömert moves up

Linus Hämmerli

7.10.2024

Denis Zakaria will miss the Nati for the upcoming Nati games.
Denis Zakaria will miss the Nati for the upcoming Nati games.
KEYSTONE

Murat Yakin has to cope with two absences for the upcoming Nations League games. Denis Zakaria and Becir Omeragic are missing due to injury, Eray Cömert will be called up.

07.10.2024, 12:39

07.10.2024, 12:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Denis Zakaria and Becir Omeragic will miss the national team games in the Nations League due to a knee contusion.
  • Eray Cömert moves into Murat Yakin's team.
Show more

Denis Zakaria and Becir Omeragic will be missing for the games against Serbia and Denmark. Both are out due to a knee contusion, as announced by the Swiss Football Association on Monday afternoon.

Eray Cömert will replace them in the squad. He was not considered by Murat Yakin for the European Championship and the September Nations League matches. Cömert last played for the national team last March in the 1-0 friendly win over Ireland.

More sport

"Unexpected death"Dutch football legend Neeskens dies

Surprising Yakin call-up. Christian Witzig on his first national team call-up:

Surprising Yakin call-upChristian Witzig on his first national team call-up: "I was a bit shocked"

Mercenary check. Wild penalty party at Okafor's Milan ++ Ndoye and Garcia fouled badly

Mercenary checkWild penalty party at Okafor's Milan ++ Ndoye and Garcia fouled badly

Blanc successor wanted. Peter Knäbel runs for SFV President

Blanc successor wantedPeter Knäbel runs for SFV President

One month after contract termination. blue Sport accompanies Daprelà to FCZ game:

One month after contract terminationblue Sport accompanies Daprelà to FCZ game: "I don't hold grudges"