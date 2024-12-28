Dani Olmo will probably be allowed to continue playing for FC Barcelona in the second half of the season. KEYSTONE

After a long back and forth, it is now clear: Barcelona will probably be allowed to field Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in the second half of the season. However, in order to register the players, the club had to sell VIP boxes.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are likely to continue playing for FC Barcelona's first team in the second half of the Spanish championship.

Until now, things had looked bad for the Catalans. A court had rejected the appeal against an interim measure that would have allowed them to register Olmo and Victor until the end of the season.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now secured the necessary funds by selling the VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou.

The boxes will be sold to Arab companies for 100 million euros. Show more

The opaque financial situation at FC Barcelona has once again caused concern among the Catalan club's fans in recent days. The reason: the Spanish league had refused the club the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season. The reason given was that the club was exceeding the limit of what it was allowed to spend on salaries given its income.

Barça then challenged this decision in court, but the Spanish judiciary rejected the Catalans' application. In order to prevent a major fiasco shortly before the end of the year, president Joan Laporta has now, according to "Marca", once again reached into his bag of tricks.

To raise the necessary funds, the Barça boss simply sold the VIP boxes of the new, as yet unfinished stadium, the Spotify Camp Nou. In return, the club will receive 100 million euros from buyers in the Arab world. The club will now be able to register the players on Monday.

The move is reminiscent of similar sales in recent years. In the summer of 2022, for example, Laporta sold part of the in-house TV channel "Barça Studios" in order to improve the club's balance sheet and appease the league after the transfer of superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Tah is said to have opted for a move to Barça

With his latest deal, Laporta is also ensuring that the 1:1 rule that applies in Spain, according to which a club can only spend as much money as it earns, is adhered to. This means that Barcelona should once again be able to act in the coming transfer periods.

And apparently the 27-time Spanish champions are already thinking about this. According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Jonathan Tah is said to have decided to move to the Blaugrana.

The 28-year-old's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires on June 30. Tah can therefore move on a free transfer next summer. According to the report, Tah will receive a long-term contract at FC Barcelona until June 30, 2030.

What the German international's registration will look like then, however, is another question.

