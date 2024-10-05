The joy among the Winterthur players after the 1:0 win against GC is huge Keystone

After five defeats in a row, Winterthur managed their second win of the season. Antoine Baroan scored to give the home team a 1:0 win against Grasshoppers.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was substituted in the 81st minute and finished off a counter-attack six minutes later with a well-placed low shot. It was Baroan's first goal in his 20th game for Winterthur - and a very important one. GC were unable to find an answer to this late setback. This meant that there was a winner in the 13th meeting between the two teams, and for the eighth time it was Winterthur.

FCW had last celebrated a victory in the championship on July 20 in the season opener against St. Gallen. Prior to the clash with Grasshoppers, they had only managed a point in the 0-0 draw against Yverdon. Now the hosts celebrated their next success, thanks to which they will at least leave last place in the table to champions YB until Sunday.

The Grasshoppers, on the other hand, saw their upward trend come to an abrupt halt. They had recently put in an appealing performance with wins in Bern and in the Cup in Thun, as well as a draw against Servette. In Winterthur, coach Marco Schällibaum's team had more of the play, but hardly created any chances.

Telegram

Winterthur - Grasshoppers 1:0 (0:0)

SR Schärer - Goal: 87 Baroan (Durrer) 1:0.

Winterthur: Kapino; Stillhart, Lüthi, Arnold, Schättin; Schneider (72. Durrer), Zuffi (93. Araz); Di Giusto, Frei, Lukembila (72. Burkart); Bajrami (81. Baroan).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Paskotsi, Tobers, Persson; Ndenge, Seko (89. Schürpf); Choinière (72. Verón Lupi), Morandi, Kittel (81. Muci); Lee Young-Jun (81. Bojang).

Cautions: 22nd Schneider, 88th Baroan, 90th Tobers.

