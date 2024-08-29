  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Basel extends with Adjetey and Essiam

SDA

29.8.2024 - 17:58

Jonas Adjetey (right) and team-mate Emmanuel Essiam extend their contracts with FC Basel
Jonas Adjetey (right) and team-mate Emmanuel Essiam extend their contracts with FC Basel
Keystone

FC Basel is keeping its two Ghanaian players at the club for longer. The contracts with defender Jonas Adjetey and midfielder Emmanuel Essiam have been extended and now run until 2028.

29.08.2024, 17:58

29.08.2024, 18:10

Adjetey and Essiam, both 20 years old and at FCB since 2022, have developed differently. Essiam was set back by injuries early on and was barely able to prove himself. Nevertheless, the club says it trusts in his abilities and wants to give him the opportunity to find his best form without pressure.

Adjetey initially played for the U21s. Since April, he has been a fixture in central defense and is one of the undisputed key players.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Stream the draw. Who will YB face in the Champions League?

Stream the drawWho will YB face in the Champions League?

Criticism from national team coach Yakin. Okafor defends himself:

Criticism from national team coach YakinOkafor defends himself: "It hurts to hear and read this now"

Wüthrich is a new addition. Nati coach Yakin announces squad and admits:

Wüthrich is a new additionNati coach Yakin announces squad and admits: "Schär's resignation hit me hard"