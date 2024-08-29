Jonas Adjetey (right) and team-mate Emmanuel Essiam extend their contracts with FC Basel Keystone

FC Basel is keeping its two Ghanaian players at the club for longer. The contracts with defender Jonas Adjetey and midfielder Emmanuel Essiam have been extended and now run until 2028.

Adjetey and Essiam, both 20 years old and at FCB since 2022, have developed differently. Essiam was set back by injuries early on and was barely able to prove himself. Nevertheless, the club says it trusts in his abilities and wants to give him the opportunity to find his best form without pressure.

Adjetey initially played for the U21s. Since April, he has been a fixture in central defense and is one of the undisputed key players.

