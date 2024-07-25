Basel terminates contract with Michael Lang Michael Lang KEYSTONE

FC Basel and Michael Lang are going their separate ways. The contract with the 33-year-old defender is being terminated.

Syl Battistuzzi

Michi Lang has only rarely played for FC Basel in the recent past.

The 33-year-old defender and his employer have now agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect, the club writes in a press release. Show more

In a discussion with the "enormously deserving player", they came to the joint conclusion that Lang's sporting prospects were not promising enough, the club announced. Under the given circumstances, terminating his contract was the most sensible solution.

Lang played a total of 221 games for FC Basel between 2015 and 2018 and since 2021. Last season, however, he only made eleven - mostly brief - appearances, and the 31-time Swiss international was often not even in the squad. His next station is still open.

"I am extremely grateful to FCB and its unique fans for the great time I had in Basel. I'm leaving with an incredible number of wonderful memories, but of course I'm also sad that we've now come to this decision. I am now excited to see what new chapters will open up for me - at the same time, of course, I will remain connected to this fantastic club forever," Lang said on the FCB website.