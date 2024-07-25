  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Veteran leaves Basel terminates contract with Michi Lang

Syl Battistuzzi

25.7.2024

Basel terminates contract with Michael Lang Michael Lang
Basel terminates contract with Michael Lang Michael Lang
KEYSTONE

FC Basel and Michael Lang are going their separate ways. The contract with the 33-year-old defender is being terminated.

25.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Michi Lang has only rarely played for FC Basel in the recent past.
  • The 33-year-old defender and his employer have now agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect, the club writes in a press release.
Show more

In a discussion with the "enormously deserving player", they came to the joint conclusion that Lang's sporting prospects were not promising enough, the club announced. Under the given circumstances, terminating his contract was the most sensible solution.

Lang played a total of 221 games for FC Basel between 2015 and 2018 and since 2021. Last season, however, he only made eleven - mostly brief - appearances, and the 31-time Swiss international was often not even in the squad. His next station is still open.

"I am extremely grateful to FCB and its unique fans for the great time I had in Basel. I'm leaving with an incredible number of wonderful memories, but of course I'm also sad that we've now come to this decision. I am now excited to see what new chapters will open up for me - at the same time, of course, I will remain connected to this fantastic club forever," Lang said on the FCB website.

More Super League

Moustapha Cissé. Guinean striker for St. Gallen

Moustapha CisséGuinean striker for St. Gallen

Schmitz comes from Cologne. GC brings in German right-back

Schmitz comes from CologneGC brings in German right-back

"Nothing is done yet"How Cedric Itten explains YB's poor start to the season