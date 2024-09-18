No other team has scored nine goals in the Champions League before Bayern. And after the 9:2 win against Zagreb, Munich will probably also be the first league leaders in the new league format.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich sweep Dinamo Zagreb out of the Allianz Arena with 9:2. Never before has a team scored nine goals in the Champions League.

However, Harry Kane's four goals are not a record. No fewer than three players have managed to score five times in a Champions League match.

The record for the most goals in a match was not quite broken either. That record belongs to another German football club. Show more

What a start. Bayern got off to a flying start in Europe at their own stadium, where they are determined to play in the Champions League final on May 31, 2025. The 9:2 win against Dinamo Zagreb is a remarkable scent mark. The Munich team set a record in the process and broke other records.

9 goals scored in one game

Nine goals in one game - no other team in Europe's top flight has scored so many before the German record champions. It is also FC Bayern's highest victory in 295 Champions League matches. Only two teams have won more, Real Madrid and Liverpool FC, both with 8-0 victories.

The highest victories in the Champions League December 8, 2015: Real Madrid - Malmö 8:0

November 6, 2007: Liverpool - Besiktas 8:0

September 17, 2024: Bayern Munich - Dinamo Zagreb 9:2

March 14, 2023: Manchester City - RB Leipzig 7:0

March 12, 2019: Manchester City - Schalke 7:0

December 6, 2017: Liverpool - Spartak Moscow 7:0

October 17, 2017: Maribor - Liverpool 0:7

September 13, 2016: Barcelona - Celtic 7:0

March 11, 2015: Bayern Munich - Shakhtar Donetsk 7:0

October 21, 2014: BATE Borisov - Shakhtar Donetsk 0:7

March 13, 2013: Bayern Munich - Basel 7:0

November 23, 2011: Valencia - Genk 7:0

November 3, 2010: Žilina - Marseille 0:7

October 23, 2007: Arsenal - Slavia Prague 7:0

December 10, 2003: Juventus - Olympiacos 7:0 Show more

Harry Kane's four goals

The Englishman scored four times in the top flight for the first time. He scored three times from the penalty spot. These were his 50th to 53rd goals in a Bayern shirt. And since Tuesday evening, Kane has also been England's top scorer in the Champions League with 33 goals. The 31-year-old overtook Wayne Rooney (30 goals).

However, it was not the most goals in a Champions League match. Three players have already scored five times in one match

5 goals in a Champions League match March 14, 2023: Erling Haaland in the 7:0 win against RB Leipzig

October 21, 2014: Luiz Adriano in the 7-0 win against BATE Borisov

March 7, 2012: Lionel Messi in the 7-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen Show more

The most goals in a Champions League match

11 goals were scored in the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening. That is enough for second place in the ranking of the highest-scoring matches in the top flight. Things were even wilder in Dortmund in 2016. BVB won 8:4 back then, with the score 5:2 after just 32 minutes. Among other things, three goals were scored in four minutes.

The most goals per Champions League match 12 goals on November 22, 2016: Dortmund - Legia Warsaw 8:4

11 goals on September 17, 2024: Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb 9:2

11 goals on November 5, 2003: Monaco - Deportivo La Coruña 8:3

10 goals on August 14, 2020: Barcelona - Bayern 2:8 Show more

Kompany's "exceptional" debut

Things are going well for new coach Vincent Kompany in Munich. Three wins in the Bundesliga, one in the DFB Cup - and now a successful premier league debut as coach. "That was a nice evening for us, it was fun," said the 38-year-old Belgian after a match he called "a bit extraordinary". 3:0, 3:2, 9:2 in the end - what a show!

"The team showed great spirit," said the delighted coach, who loves an attacking spectacle and wants to thrill the crowd with fast-paced pressing football. After their nine-goal gala, Bayern will probably also be the first league leaders in the new league system. But Kompany is not so concerned about that: "We've only played one game."

More Champions League videos

dpa