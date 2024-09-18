FC Bayern Munich started the new Champions League season with a resounding victory. The German record champions won 9:2 at home against Dinamo Zagreb. The press comments on the resounding victory.
- Bayern Munich launched their "Final dahoam" mission with a 9:2 thumping victory over Dinamo Zagreb - their highest win in Europe's most important competition since a 9:0 win over Omonia Nicosia in 1972 and their third-highest ever win in the Champions League since the competition was renamed in 1992.
- Coach Vincent Kompany's side, who had got into their stride, took the lead after 19 minutes through a Harry Kane penalty and increased their lead to 3-0 by half-time through Raphaël Guerreiro and Michael Olise.
- Zagreb came back to within one goal after the break with a double strike. However, the home team then stepped up a gear again and pulled away with a further six goals. Man of the match was star striker Harry Kane with a total of four goals.
Germany 🇩🇪
Bild: "Kane's penalty treble! Neuer injured in fall! Bayern's win in a rush and a worry"
Kicker: "Kane four-pack and Goretzka goal: Bayern beat Zagreb 9:2"
Ran: "Record win! Kane and Bayern crush Zagreb"
Spiegel: "Spectacular first step towards the 'Final dahoam': FC Bayern scored three times from offside against Zagreb and still almost reached double figures."
Sport1: "Kane with a four-pack: Bayern celebrate a crazy scoring spree"
spox: "9:2! FC Bayern crush Dinamo Zagreb - Harry Kane with a four-pack"
Kroatien🇭🇷
24 sata: "Complete debacle in Munich: The defense swam in all directions"
Jutarnji list: "Unseen horror in Munich: Dinamo experience the heaviest defeat in their history. The Blues concede nine goals"
Novi list: "Dinamo's historic disaster in Munich"
Slobodna Dalmacija: "Dinamo's disaster in Munich: Bayern demolish the Blues and even score nine goals, the most in Champions League history"
Italy 🇮🇹
Gazzetta dello Sport: "Bayern at the top: 9:2 against Dinamo Zagreb and Kane's poker"
Spain 🇪🇸
AS: "Bavarian ferocity on debut"
Marca: "A scandalous thrashing in Munich: 9:2!!!"
Mundo Deportivo: "9:2: Bayern and Kane secure historic victory"
England 🏴
Guardian: "Kane hat-trick seals complete Bayern victory"
The Sun: "Epic night from Kane as he breaks three records in Bayern's 9-2 win"
The Times: "Kane four-pointer breaks Rooney record in 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo"
Austria 🇦🇹
Der Standard: "Bayern eat Dinamo Zagreb with 9:2"
Kleine Zeitung: "9:2! Bayern dismantle Dinamo Zagreb. FC Bayern got off to a furious start in the new Champions League season."
Krone: "Baller-Bayern celebrate crazy goal show"