FC Bayern Munich started the new Champions League season with a resounding victory. The German record champions won 9:2 at home against Dinamo Zagreb. The press comments on the resounding victory.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich launched their "Final dahoam" mission with a 9:2 thumping victory over Dinamo Zagreb - their highest win in Europe's most important competition since a 9:0 win over Omonia Nicosia in 1972 and their third-highest ever win in the Champions League since the competition was renamed in 1992.

Coach Vincent Kompany's side, who had got into their stride, took the lead after 19 minutes through a Harry Kane penalty and increased their lead to 3-0 by half-time through Raphaël Guerreiro and Michael Olise.

Zagreb came back to within one goal after the break with a double strike. However, the home team then stepped up a gear again and pulled away with a further six goals. Man of the match was star striker Harry Kane with a total of four goals. Show more

Germany 🇩🇪

Bild: "Kane's penalty treble! Neuer injured in fall! Bayern's win in a rush and a worry"

Kicker: "Kane four-pack and Goretzka goal: Bayern beat Zagreb 9:2"

Ran: "Record win! Kane and Bayern crush Zagreb"

Spiegel: "Spectacular first step towards the 'Final dahoam': FC Bayern scored three times from offside against Zagreb and still almost reached double figures."

Sport1: "Kane with a four-pack: Bayern celebrate a crazy scoring spree"

spox: "9:2! FC Bayern crush Dinamo Zagreb - Harry Kane with a four-pack"

Kroatien🇭🇷

24 sata: "Complete debacle in Munich: The defense swam in all directions"

Jutarnji list: "Unseen horror in Munich: Dinamo experience the heaviest defeat in their history. The Blues concede nine goals"

Novi list: "Dinamo's historic disaster in Munich"

Slobodna Dalmacija: "Dinamo's disaster in Munich: Bayern demolish the Blues and even score nine goals, the most in Champions League history"

Italy 🇮🇹

Gazzetta dello Sport: "Bayern at the top: 9:2 against Dinamo Zagreb and Kane's poker"

The Bayern Munich starting eleven. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Spain 🇪🇸

AS: "Bavarian ferocity on debut"

Marca: "A scandalous thrashing in Munich: 9:2!!!"

Mundo Deportivo: "9:2: Bayern and Kane secure historic victory"

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Guardian: "Kane hat-trick seals complete Bayern victory"

The Sun: "Epic night from Kane as he breaks three records in Bayern's 9-2 win"

The Times: "Kane four-pointer breaks Rooney record in 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo"

Austria 🇦🇹

Der Standard: "Bayern eat Dinamo Zagreb with 9:2"

Kleine Zeitung: "9:2! Bayern dismantle Dinamo Zagreb. FC Bayern got off to a furious start in the new Champions League season."

Krone: "Baller-Bayern celebrate crazy goal show"

Videos from the department