Football fans are looking forward to this knockout game: FC Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen is the perceived German Cup final in the round of 16. An advance look at the team parts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the round of 16 of the DFB Cup (8.45pm in the Allianz Arena), it feels like a final between record winners Bayern Munich and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is eager to attack ahead of the direct duel: "We know these pressure situations."

Both teams are packed with superstars. But who is in top form and who is out? A comparison of the two rivals' teams. Show more

Xabi Alonso speaks of "a top match". The mega round of 16 match between record cup winners FC Bayern and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen tonight (8.45 pm) in the Munich soccer arena is indeed a test of strength in which only victory counts.

A draw, as in the battle for Bundesliga points at the end of November, is not possible this time. The loser is out - and with it the first title of the season. Beforehand, it's worth taking a look at the team components and big duels such as the one between DFB youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Goalkeeper

After seven clean sheets, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer conceded a goal for the first time in the 1-1 draw in Dortmund. BVB attacker Jamie Gittens' shot whizzed over Neuer's head into the goal from an acute angle. The 38-year-old prevented the 0:2 after the break when he brilliantly saved a shot from Marcel Sabitzer with his leg. Neuer was eager to attack ahead of the clash with Bayer: "We know these pressure situations."

Lukas Hradecky is the undisputed number 1 in Leverkusen. However, Matej Kovar has played in the cup so far. Hradecky has played 15 of 20 competitive matches, Kovar has played twice in the Champions League and replaced the Finn once in the league. Alonso did not reveal whether Kovar will continue to play in the DFB Cup or whether he will rely on his regular keeper.

Defense

Kompany's new, dominant and entertaining style of hurling became hara-kiri football at times defensively. But since the 1:4 in Barcelona, Munich have developed a defensive bulwark with a few adjustments, in which Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim in particular have mutated from mistake devils to good tacklers. Will they also stop Bayer goalscorer Patrik Schick?

The champions' most consistent team: Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, who would like to move to Bayern next season, and Piero Hincapie were on the pitch in all league games. They are regarded as a confident and well-coordinated trio, complemented by Nordi Mukiele. Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo are two very attacking and goal-scoring defenders at the back.

Midfield

In the 1-1 draw for points in Munich at the end of September, it was Aleksandar Pavlovic who equalized Leverkusen's lead through Robert Andrich. The reunion in the cup comes a little too soon for the 20-year-old after breaking his collarbone. Leon Goretzka sat on the bench for 90 minutes two months ago. However, the former international is currently back in demand at Bayern and, as in the past, forms a functional pairing with Joshua Kimmich on the double-six. Kimmich controls the game, Goretzka adds dynamism.

Leverkusen's defensive midfield is so exquisitely equipped that at least one midfielder always has to be on the bench. Granit Xhaka is a thinker, leader and sometimes even a goalscorer. The strong Exequiel Palacios or Andrich could play alongside him, both also as an eighth man. Aleix Garcia is also available as a central defensive midfielder. However, the 27-year-old has only made four appearances in the starting eleven in the league.

Offense

Of course, the question of all Bayern questions is: Who will replace the injured Harry Kane (20 goals this season)? Kompany named Müller, Tel, Gnabry, Olise and Sané as options. Of course, Munich's biggest attacking trump card at the moment is Jamal Musiala. The 21-year-old has scored ten goals this season. The international is suddenly also feared and admired as a header monster. "Jamal is a top player and very important for FC Bayern," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso full of appreciation.

Musiala against Wirtz - that will be a big eye-catcher in the Allianz Arena. And Alonso's wish for the showdown between the young DFB stars of the same age is clear: "We expect the best Flo." Wirtz is the big flywheel in Bayer's game, he scores goals and sets up goals. Especially for Schick, who goes into the big cup evening with a run of four goals in his last six competitive games. "Patrik is in a top moment," says Alonso.

