Bayern Munich drew 1-1 against a club from the regional league. After the game, sporting director Max Eberl says that he would have expected a different level of readiness from the team.

Linus Hämmerli

"Although many players are still missing, you expect a game like this to be received differently, the readiness is different," said Max Eberl after the game.

The European Championship players were missing from Bayern's squad. For Eberl, this would have been an opportunity for other players to play themselves into focus. That didn't happen in the game against the regional league team. Show more

All it takes is one test match without a win for Bayern Munich and the record champions are in the headlines. "Fiasco test match", headlines "Express", "Bild" writes of a "disgrace".

Bayern's squad is missing European Championship players such as Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. According to Eberl, the absence of the top stars should be an opportunity for players to play themselves into focus. "That didn't happen today."

Kompany called upon

The German European Championship players and Portuguese new signing João Palhinha were included in the squad for Bayern's summer tour on Monday. The runners-up will play a test match against Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Saturday.

The Bundesliga season starts at the end of August. What can we expect from Bayern under new coach Vincent Kompany? For Thomas Hitzlsperger, it is a big question mark as to "how Kompany will manage the task at Bayern".

Hitzlsperger did not expect Kompany to become Bayern coach. "He was excellent as a player. His closeness to Pep Guardiola is definitely helpful. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness will listen to Guardiola's opinion, I'm sure of that. But he was only fifth or sixth choice, and the circumstances weren't good. But he has a good opportunity to prove that he is a great coach," the ex-professional told "ran.de".

"Now there's finally a competitor"

Hitzlsperger also predicts an exciting championship battle for the new Bundesliga season. "The good thing from the fans' point of view is that Bayer Leverkusen are now finally a competitor who can make life difficult for Bayern because the coach and the best players will be retained."

